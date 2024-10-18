Weather Forecast for Friday, October 18, 2024

Friday: Rain and snow showers before 3pm, then a slight chance of rain showers. High near 42. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.