Weather Forecast for Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Light and variable wind.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. South southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Monday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday: Rain and snow showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
Tuesday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.