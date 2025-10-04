Weather Forecast for Friday, October 3, 2025

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 65.