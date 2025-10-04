Weather Forecast for Friday, October 3, 2025

Weather Forecast for Friday, October 3, 2025

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Related Articles

BLM Plans to Revisit Rock Springs RMP

BLM Plans to Revisit Rock Springs RMP

United Way Awards Funds to YWCA of Sweetwater County

United Way Awards Funds to YWCA of Sweetwater County

Earthwise Apothecary Brings Herbs, Coffee, and History to Downtown Green River

Earthwise Apothecary Brings Herbs, Coffee, and History to Downtown Green River

Medical Issue Considered as Cause of Deadly I-80 Crash

Medical Issue Considered as Cause of Deadly I-80 Crash