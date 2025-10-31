Weather Forecast for Friday, October 31, 2025

Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Light south southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.