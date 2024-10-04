Weather Forecast for Friday, October 4, 2024

Friday: Widespread haze before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.