Weather Forecast for Friday, September 12, 2025

Friday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. East southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Light south southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

