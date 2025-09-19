Weather Forecast for Friday, September 19, 2025

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.