Weather Forecast for Friday, September 19, 2025

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.