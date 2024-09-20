Weather Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.