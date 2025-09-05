Weather Forecast for Friday, September 5, 2025

Friday: Areas of smoke before 8am, then areas of smoke after 11am. Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.