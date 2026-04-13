Weather Forecast for Monday, April 13, 2026

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly after noon. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before 3am, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers before 3pm, then a slight chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

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Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.