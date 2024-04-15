Weather Forecast for Monday, April 15, 2024

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

