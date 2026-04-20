Weather Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2026

Weather Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2026

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

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Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

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