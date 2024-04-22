Weather Forecast for Monday, April 22, 2024

Weather Forecast for Monday, April 22, 2024

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Related Articles

County Museum Researches World War II Lend-Lease Revolver

County Museum Researches World War II Lend-Lease Revolver

Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 21, 2024

Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 21, 2024

Expedition Academy Announces March Students of the Month

Expedition Academy Announces March Students of the Month

Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 20, 2024

Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 20, 2024