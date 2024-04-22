Weather Forecast for Monday, April 22, 2024

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.