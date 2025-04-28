Weather Forecast for Monday, April 28, 2025

Monday: A chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 11am, then rain showers likely after 11am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.