Weather Forecast for Monday, April 28, 2025

Weather Forecast for Monday, April 28, 2025

Monday: A chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 11am, then rain showers likely after 11am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Related Articles

Congressional Tour Visits Sweetwater County in August

Congressional Tour Visits Sweetwater County in August

Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 27, 2025

Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 27, 2025

Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 26, 2025

Weather Forecast for Saturday, April 26, 2025

A Win for Teagan Blatter at Taco Bell

A Win for Teagan Blatter at Taco Bell