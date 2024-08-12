Weather Forecast for Monday, August 12th, 2024

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

