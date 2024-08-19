Weather Forecast for Monday, August 19, 2024

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

