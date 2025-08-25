Weather Forecast for Monday, August 25, 2025

Monday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 55. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. High near 74. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 80.