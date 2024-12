Monday: Sunny, with a high near 37. Light southwest wind.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 40.