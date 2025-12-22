Weather Forecast for Monday, December 22, 2025

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.
Wednesday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Christmas Day: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.