Weather Forecast for Monday, December 22, 2025

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Christmas Day: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

