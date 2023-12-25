Weather Forecast for Monday, December 25, 2023

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 8 to 14 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32.