Weather Forecast for Monday, December 8, 2025

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.