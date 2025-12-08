Weather Forecast for Monday, December 8, 2025

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy.
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.