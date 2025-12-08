Weather Forecast for Monday, December 8, 2025

Weather Forecast for Monday, December 8, 2025

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Related Articles

Plea Agreement Results in 42 Days at Sublette County Jail for Police Chief’s Daughter

Plea Agreement Results in 42 Days at Sublette County Jail for Police Chief’s Daughter

SCSD No. 2 to Hear New Bids For CTE Facility Renovation

SCSD No. 2 to Hear New Bids For CTE Facility Renovation

Rock Springs School Board Considers Re-Organization Monday Evening

Rock Springs School Board Considers Re-Organization Monday Evening

TRN Media Meet the Staff: Content Team

TRN Media Meet the Staff: Content Team