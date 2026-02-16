Weather Forecast for Monday, February 16, 2026

Washington’s Birthday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a light southeast wind becoming south 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

