Weather Forecast for Monday, February 17, 2025

Weather Forecast for Monday, February 17, 2025

Washington’s Birthday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Related Articles

Green River Police Chief Issues Statement on Tunnel Traffic

Green River Police Chief Issues Statement on Tunnel Traffic

One More Confirmed Fatality in I-80 Tunnel Crash, 26 Vehicles Believed to be Involved

One More Confirmed Fatality in I-80 Tunnel Crash, 26 Vehicles Believed to be Involved

Weather Forecast for Sunday, February 16, 2025

Weather Forecast for Sunday, February 16, 2025

I-80 Traffic to be Diverted Through Eastbound Tunnel in 2-3 Days

I-80 Traffic to be Diverted Through Eastbound Tunnel in 2-3 Days