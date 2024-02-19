Weather Forecast for Monday, February 19, 2024

Washington’s Birthday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. South southwest wind around 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow before 2pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.