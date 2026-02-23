Weather Forecast for Monday, February 23, 2026

Weather Forecast for Monday, February 23, 2026

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Windy.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Related Articles

Man Sentenced to Life in Sweetwater County Dies in Prison

Man Sentenced to Life in Sweetwater County Dies in Prison

Student Dies at Western Wyoming Community College Sunday

Student Dies at Western Wyoming Community College Sunday

Weather Forecast for Sunday, February 22, 2026

Weather Forecast for Sunday, February 22, 2026

Weather Forecast for Saturday, February 21, 2026

Weather Forecast for Saturday, February 21, 2026