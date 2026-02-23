Weather Forecast for Monday, February 23, 2026

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Windy.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.