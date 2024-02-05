Weather Forecast for Monday, February 5, 2024

Monday: A 30 percent chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday: A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.