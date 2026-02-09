Weather Forecast for Monday, February 9, 2026

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 42.

