Weather Forecast for Monday, January 5, 2026

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then a chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

