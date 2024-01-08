Weather Forecast for Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Breezy.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 21.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Friday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Breezy.

