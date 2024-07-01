Weather Forecast for Monday, July 1, 2024

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.
Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.