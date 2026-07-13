Weather Forecast for Monday, July 13, 2026

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
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Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.