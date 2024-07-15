Weather Forecast for Monday, July 15, 2024

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

