Weather Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2026

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

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Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low around 57. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.