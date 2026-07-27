Weather Forecast for Monday, July 27, 2026

Weather Forecast for Monday, July 27, 2026

Monday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tuesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast for Sunday, July 26, 2026

Weather Forecast for Sunday, July 26, 2026

Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 25, 2026

Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 25, 2026

Red Desert Roundup Parade Takes Place Saturday

Red Desert Roundup Parade Takes Place Saturday

Quickenden Selected as New Hospital CEO

Quickenden Selected as New Hospital CEO