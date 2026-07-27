Weather Forecast for Monday, July 27, 2026

Monday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tuesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.