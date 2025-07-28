Weather Forecast for Monday, July 28, 2025

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.