Weather Forecast for Monday, July 28, 2025

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

