Weather Forecast for Monday, July 7, 2025

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

