Weather Forecast for Monday, June 3, 2024

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85.