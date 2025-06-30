Weather Forecast for Monday, June 30, 2025

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light south wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Independence Day: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

