Weather Forecast for Monday, June 8, 2026

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.