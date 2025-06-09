Weather Forecast for Monday, June 9, 2025

Weather Forecast for Monday, June 9, 2025

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Related Articles

Black Butte High School Second Semester Honor Roll

Black Butte High School Second Semester Honor Roll

SCSD No. 2 has Second Reading of Firearms Policy

SCSD No. 2 has Second Reading of Firearms Policy

School District No. 1 to Review Proposed Firearms Policy Monday

School District No. 1 to Review Proposed Firearms Policy Monday

Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 8, 2025

Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 8, 2025