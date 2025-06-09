Weather Forecast for Monday, June 9, 2025

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.