Weather Forecast for Monday, March 11, 2024

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

