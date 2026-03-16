Weather Forecast for Monday, March 16, 2026

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.
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Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.