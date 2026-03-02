Weather Forecast for Monday, March 2, 2026

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Thursday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy.