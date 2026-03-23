Weather Forecast for Monday, March 23, 2026

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

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Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.