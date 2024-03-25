Weather Forecast for Monday, March 25, 2024

Monday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.
Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Wednesday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Thursday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.