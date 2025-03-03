Weather Forecast for Monday, March 3, 2025

Weather Forecast for Monday, March 3, 2025

Monday: A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain between noon and 4pm, then a chance of snow after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Thursday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

