Weather Forecast for Monday, March 30, 2026

Weather Forecast for Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2026

Weather Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2026

Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 28, 2026

Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 28, 2026

Weather Forecast for Friday, March 27, 2026

Weather Forecast for Friday, March 27, 2026

WYDOT Announces Spring Construction in Sweetwater County

WYDOT Announces Spring Construction in Sweetwater County