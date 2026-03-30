Weather Forecast for Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy.

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Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.