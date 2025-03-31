Weather Forecast for Monday, March 31, 2025

Weather Forecast for Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night: Rain showers likely before 9pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 9pm and 2am, then snow showers likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

