Weather Forecast for Monday, March 9, 2026

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Windy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Windy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy.

