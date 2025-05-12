Weather Forecast for Monday, May 12, 2025

Weather Forecast for Monday, May 12, 2025

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Related Articles

Tyler Combs and the Power of Powerline Technology

Tyler Combs and the Power of Powerline Technology

SCSD No. 1 Board to Hear Budget, High School Presentations Monday

SCSD No. 1 Board to Hear Budget, High School Presentations Monday

BLM Seeks Input on Proposed Miller Mountain Land Exchange

BLM Seeks Input on Proposed Miller Mountain Land Exchange

Weather Forecast for Sunday, May 11, 2025

Weather Forecast for Sunday, May 11, 2025